Man and woman arrested for possession of meth, syringes in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man and woman for drugs on Thursday after a business owner called to report a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot.

Authorities responded at around 11:55 p.m. Thursday night to the call and arrested Bryan Tucker and Kristan Nigh after they were allegedly in possession of drugs.

Police said they found four occupants in the vehicle that was called on and Tucker arrived in another vehicle.

After alleged inconsistent stories on why they were parked behind the business, authorities searched both vehicles and reportedly found meth and syringes.

Tucker and Nigh were placed under arrest and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Tucker faces charges of illegal drug lab possessing two or more reactants, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nigh faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia.