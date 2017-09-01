Pacers offering season tickets for Myles Turner and Lance Stephenson Fan Zones

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers Fan Zones will once again be back for the 2017-18 upcoming season and the team is offering you a chance to become a season ticket holder.

Myles Turner is sponsoring “Turner’s Block” again this season and wants to personally choose which fans get to become a members of it.

For the first time, Lance Stephenson will have his own Fan Zone, called the “Born Ready Crew.”

Both Stephenson and Turner are offering fans full or half season tickets if you impress them during an audition.

Registration for the auditions begins at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. Finalists will be chosen to take part in a live audition in front of Turner and Stephenson on Monday, Sept. 18.

There’s no word yet on any details surrounding what an audition should consist of at this point.

Perks of being a Fan Zone member include: