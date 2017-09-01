Remnants of Harvey brings wind, cool temperatures and for some rain; improving through weekend!

A breezy, cloudy start this Friday morning but rainfall remains obsolete! At this time, rain is falling, but remains well south of our viewing area and should SLOWLY work its way north and northeast through the day and night. In the short term, clouds and wind will keep our temperatures in check, marking a cool open to September. Here is the breakdown:

Rain chances increasing this evening and overnight are expected with the heaviest, steadiest south and east of Indianapolis. This will make for some very wet conditions at a few high school football games. “Harvey” will slowly pull out of Indiana tomorrow morning and through the afternoon. As this happens, rain chances dwindle and sunshine begins to work back in…allowing for a great holiday weekend! Enjoy…