Tow truck driver seriously hurt during hit-and-run crash involving semi on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A tow truck driver suffered serious injuries after being struck on the interstate early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash.

Jack Deaton, 53, was outside his truck on the right shoulder preparing to tow a disabled vehicle along I-70 eastbound at mile marker 78 near Harding Street when a black semi with a white trailer failed to move over and hit him. The truck didn’t stop and continued down the interstate.

The trailer had black writing on the side toward the rear, according to Indiana State Police. ISP released photos of the truck from the tow truck’s dash cam. The semi should be missing lug nut covers on the passenger side front tire.

Deaton, who works for Ward’s Towing, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with severe lower body injuries and was in serious condition. Anyone with information about the truck should contact Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.