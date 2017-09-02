× Children’s Museum of Indianapolis accepting school supplies for kids affected by Harvey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is teaming up with the Children’s Museum of Houston to get school supplies to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

From Saturday, September 2nd -10th, the Children’s Museum will be accepting back-to-school supplies and uniforms for kids in Houston.

There will be donation boxes in the museum’s Welcome Center.

Requested items include:

Uniform items (preschool thorough 5th grade): Light blue, white, navy collared shirts, khaki or navy pants/skirts

Wide-ruled, 70 page spiral notebooks

1″ Binders

3-prong colored folders with pockets

Regular-sized backpacks

No. 2 Pencils

Crayola Crayons

Highlighters

Pink erasers

Scissors

Elmer’s Glue or Glue sticks

Hand Sanitizer

No ticket is required to donate items.

The Children’s Museum will not be accepting cash donations.