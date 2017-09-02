Colts remove Andrew Luck from PUP list

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck has taken the next step in his return from surgery on his right shoulder.

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday moved their $140 million quarterback from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) to the active roster as part of their personnel decisions to reach the NFL-mandated limit of 53 by 4 p.m.

Ian Rapoport with the NFL was the first to mention the news.

The #Colts have officially taken QB Andrew Luck off the PUP list, as they planned to do. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

Luck has been on PUP since the start of training camp July 29, and the team had been consistent by indicating he would be taken off PUP by the end of the preseason. Had he opened the season on PUP, he would have been required to miss at least the first six games.

While Luck now can begin practicing with his teammates, his status for the Sept. 10 opener against the Los Angeles Rams remains very much in doubt. He last played Jan. 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and underwent surgery later in the month to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Owner Jim Irsay cast serious doubt on Luck’s availability for the Rams game.

“The odds are most likely he probably won’t open up against the Rams,’’ he said following the Colts’ 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. “But let me be clear about it: in our own minds, it’s something we haven’t ruled out.

“We’re going to see where he’s at. It would be awesome.’’

A more likely scenario has backup Scott Tolzien starting against the Rams and Luck being ready for the week 2 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals or week 3 against Cleveland.