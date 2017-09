Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Fall is just around the corner and we'll soon be surrounded by pumpkin spice and everything nice.

Jodi and Rich Scheve, whose soy candles and other natural products are now offered in over 20 states, stopped by our studio to tell us about the newest scents for this season.

Interested in finding out more about Twisted Wick? Click here for more info and to check out their full product line-up.