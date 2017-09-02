For now, Colts carrying four QBs on roster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Not surprisingly, everything revolved around quarterbacks as the Indianapolis Colts pared their roster – for now – to 53 Saturday.

Andrew Luck is back. The team moved their $140 million man to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list. He’s now eligible to practice with his teammates, although it’s extremely doubtful he starts the Sept. 10 opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Scott Tolizen and Stephen Morris are still around. Each remained on the 53-player active roster, although that is subject to change.

Jacoby Brissett has arrived. The Colts acquired the second-year QB from New England, sending the arch-rival Patriots wideout Phillip Dorsett, their 2015 first-round draft pick who never lived fulfilled expectations.

That’s four QBs on the active roster, and it’s hard to imagine that remaining the case when the personnel shuffling ends this weekend.

While the team has been coy when discussing Luck’s rehab and the likelihood of him starting against the Rams, owner Jim Irsay admitted last week “the odds are most likely he probably won’t open up against the Rams. But let me be clear about it: in our minds, it’s something we haven’t ruled out.’’

The “odds’’ would favor Tolzien making his fourth career start as the Colts hope to avoid their fourth consecutive 0-2 start, even with the acquisition of Brissett. Tolzien has taken the bulk of the repetitions with the starting unit while Luck has worked with the team’s rehab staff.

The preoccupation with the QB room and Luck is understandable, but as general manager Chris Ballard has preached, the Colts aren’t about one person. It’s a 53-player proposition.

That in mind, personnel moves made by the team Saturday:

Waived: CB Dante Blackmon, DT Josh Boyd, WR Marvin Bracy, WR Fred Brown, OT Fahn Cooper, S Tyson Graham Jr., S Lee Hightower, WR Bug Howard, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, WR Justin Liggins, RB De’Mard Llorens, DT T.Y. McGill, WR JoJo Natson, DT David Parry, RB Troymaine Pope, G Adam Redmond, WR Brian Riley, LB Darnell Sankey, WR Valdez Showers, LB Garrett Sickels, DE Jhaustin Thomas, OT Arturo Uzdavinis, G Terran Vaughn, QB Phillip Walker, S Andrew Williamson, OT Andrew Wylie.

Released: LB Akeem Ayers, LB Lavar Edwards, RB Daryl Richardson, LB Sean Spence, CB Corey White.

Waived/injured: RB Josh Ferguson, S Tyvis Powell.

Reserve/PUP list: S Clayton Geathers.

Injured reserve list: CB Chris Culliver, LB Edwin Jackson, S Earl Wolff IV.

Added to active roster: QB Andrew Luck.

It’s worth noting Parry had started all 32 games since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. Also, Jackson started eight games last season at inside linebacker.

One last issue: the current 53-man roster is hardly settled. The Colts’ personnel department will be scouring the waiver wire and open market – more than 1,800 players were released Saturday – for upgrades at various positions.