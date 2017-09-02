Linton man arrested after infant daughter’s skull described as ‘cracked egg shell’

LINTON, Ind. – Police have arrested a Greene County man after he allegedly told investigators he has struck his infant daughter in the back of the head for the last several months.

19-year-old Tosumba Welch was arrested after his daughter, a 9-month-old, was airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. She was reportedly unresponsive and having seizures.

Testing at Riley Hospital discovered that she had multiple skull fractures which her doctor described as a “cracked egg shell”, along with multiple brain bleeds.

During an investigation, police learned that Welch had squeezed her before and had also punched her in the head since she was four or five months old.

Welch told detectives he would strike her in the back of the skull or on the sides of her head to make her stop crying.

He was arrested on charges of domestic battery, neglect of a dependent and was transported to the Greene County Jail.