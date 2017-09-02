× Purdue set to begin Jeff Brohm era as Boilers take on Lamar Jackson, Louisville

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Purdue Boilermakers are not opening their 2017 season in West Lafayette, but will be in the Circle City to host Louisville Saturday night.

They will have to contend with last year’s Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and a potent Louisville offense that averaged 532 yards a game last season.

Purdue is seeking their first win against a non-Big Ten Power 5 team since they beat Notre Dame in 2007. That was the worst Notre Dame team of all time as they finished the season 3-9.

New Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has not announced a starting quarterback for the game. Jeff Brohm has said multiple QBs will play, between David Blough and Elijah Sindelar.

Louisville is a multi-touchdown favorite and will look to score early and often. Time will tell to see if the Boilers’ defense can hang with one of the best offensive units in the country.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.