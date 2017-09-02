RECIPE: Sun King Brewing Shrimp and Beer Grits
|Shrimp and Beer Grits
|Double 00
|Servings: / Active Prep Time: / Total Time:
|Ingredients
|Directions
|For the Grits:
|For the Grits:
|1 (12-oz.) Can 00 session
|Bring 1 (12-oz.) can of 00 Session and 3 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Gradually whisk in 1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits and 1 1/4 tsp. salt. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes or until thickened. Add 1 1/2 cups (6 oz.) shredded white cheddar, whisking until cheese melts.
|1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits
|For the Shrimp:
|1 1/4 teaspoons salt
|In a large skillet combine shrimp, Worcestershire, lemon juice, black peppers, Creole seasoning, and garlic and cook over moderately high heat until shrimp turn pink, about 1 minute on each side. Reduce heat to moderate and stir in butter, a few cubes at a time, stirring constantly and adding more only when butter is melted. Remove skillet from heat. Place shrimp in a bowl and pour sauce over top. Serve with French bread for dipping.
|1 1/2 cups shredded truffle cheddar
|For the Shrimp:
|16 jumbo shrimp (12 per pound, about 1 1/2 pounds), with heads and unpeeled
|1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
|2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
|2 teaspoons ground black pepper
|2 teaspoons cracked black pepper
|2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
|1 teaspoon minced garlic
|1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cubed
|French bread as accompaniment