RECIPE: Sun King Brewing Shrimp and Beer Grits

Posted 2:20 PM, September 2, 2017, by

Shrimp and Beer Grits Double 00
Servings: / Active Prep Time: / Total Time:
Ingredients Directions
For the Grits: For the Grits:
1 (12-oz.) Can 00 session Bring 1 (12-oz.) can of 00 Session and 3 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Gradually whisk in 1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits and 1 1/4 tsp. salt. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes or until thickened. Add 1 1/2 cups (6 oz.) shredded white cheddar, whisking until cheese melts.
1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits For the Shrimp:
1 1/4 teaspoons salt In a large skillet combine shrimp, Worcestershire, lemon juice, black peppers, Creole seasoning, and garlic and cook over moderately high heat until shrimp turn pink, about 1 minute on each side. Reduce heat to moderate and stir in butter, a few cubes at a time, stirring constantly and adding more only when butter is melted. Remove skillet from heat. Place shrimp in a bowl and pour sauce over top. Serve with French bread for dipping.
1 1/2 cups shredded truffle cheddar
For the Shrimp:
16 jumbo shrimp (12 per pound, about 1 1/2 pounds), with heads and unpeeled
1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
2 teaspoons cracked black pepper
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cubed
French bread as accompaniment

 