Sun King Brewing to host 5th annual “CANvitational”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Get ready to pop the top on some fun - the largest canned craft beer festival is returning to downtown Indy on Saturday, September 9.

Sun King Brewing's "CANvitational" event will kick off at 1 pm. on Georgia Street. This year, over 65 craft beer breweries are taking part in the celebration. Food trucks and live bands will also be on hand to keep you well-fed and entertained.

Tickets are currently on sale - to purchase some, and to find out more info about the 5th annual CANvitational, click here.

Want to try the recipes Chef Untrue talked about on air? Click here and here.