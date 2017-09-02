Teen dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday shooting, suspect in custody

Hoosiers Helping Houston: Media outlets team up with city leaders to help with Harvey relief efforts

Posted 8:34 AM, September 2, 2017, by , Updated at 08:35AM, September 2, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say a 15-year-old teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from the injuries.

The teenager was dropped off  Franciscan St. Francis Health with a gunshot wound to the head and later moved to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died.

Police say the shooting happened on the 3900 block of S Ewing Street. They identified 18-year-old Eric Morris as the suspect and arrested him Thursday on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Detectives will consult with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in updating that charge.