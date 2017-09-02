Warmer through the holiday weekend with storms on the way

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! Temperatures today were chilly and in the mid-50s this morning but rebounded into the mid-70s this afternoon.

We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky overnight with a slight rain chance. Lows will be in the upper 50s with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will bring a slight chance of a shower in the morning with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s with southwest winds shifting northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

A warm front will move through Monday increasing the moisture and bringing breezy southwest winds. Temperatures will soar ahead of a cold front to near 90 degrees! Rain and t-storms look to accompany the front and should move in from north to south in the evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.

Cooler weather is on tap for Tuesday into the end of the week with rain chances hanging around through Thursday. –Danielle Dozier