Emotional photo shows Connecticut officer preparing to say goodbye to K9 partner

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – An emotional photo of a Connecticut officer and his K9 partner is pulling the heartstrings of people across the country.

Officer D’Aresta with the Middletown Police Department was forced to say goodbye to Hunter, who had been ill for the past several days, according to a Facebook post.

Tests results showed that Hunter was battling a very aggressive form of liver cancer and unfortunately, he had to be euthanized.

When it came time for D’Aresta to take the K9 to the vet, his fellow officers gathered to support him.

A photo shared by the department shows the grieving officer holding Hunter close as their brothers and sisters in blue salute.

“Officer D’Aresta and Hunter have been an exceptional team serving the City of Middletown in a high caliber since 2007,” the department said.