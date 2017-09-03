IMPD: 12-year-old boy injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy on the city’s east side.

Officers were called the scene in the 8000 block of East 37th St. at about 9:47 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the boy suffered a gunshot wound to his lower leg and he’s in good condition. Officers say it is unknown whether the child was the target of the shooting.

Officers added that there was another shooting a few blocks north of this incident around the same time. No other details were provided about that incident.