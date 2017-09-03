Indiana inmates farm gardens, donate vegetables to charity

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — Inmates at a central Indiana prison have grown 270 pounds of vegetables and herbs that have been donated to a local rescue mission.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill has two gardens. Fifteen inmates enrolled in a U.S. Department of Labor program have spent hours planting, tilling and weeding the gardens.

Prison officials say the gardens have produced cabbage, zucchini, bell peppers, cucumbers, green beans and kale.

Kokomo Rescue Mission administrator Kraig Kailey says the food from the prison was one of the group’s larger donations this year. He says the mission will use the produce in meals they serve. Kailey called the donation a “circle of giving.”

Prison warden Kathy Griffin says she’s proud of the inmates and staff who manage the garden.