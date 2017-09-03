Indiana Task Force teams up with cowboys to rescue calf stuck in Texas flood water

JEFFERSON, Texas – Members of Indiana Task Force 1 (INTF-1) are hard at work helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey, including those with four legs.

Sunday morning, they tweeted a video of their water rescue team working with local cowboys to save a calf stuck in flood water.

INTF-1 Water Rescue team working with Texas locals this morning rescuing a calf stuck in flood water. #cowboyup 🐂 pic.twitter.com/PhKtsk1wFD — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) September 3, 2017

Just one day earlier, the task force encountered a courageous bull that appeared to be in a standoff with police.

INTF-1 isn't taking any bull in Texas. This guy appears to be in a standoff with police. 🐂 vs 🚓 #TexasFlood #hurricaneHarvey #wheresthebeef pic.twitter.com/1Y7y05YULf — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) September 2, 2017

The crews have been working in Texas for the past week, where flood waters are still high. They documented several vehicles abandoned on the side of roads on Saturday.