INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indy Magic Monthly is taking its bag of tricks to a new location.

After putting on 120 productions over 10 years at the Theatre on the Square, they are packing up and moving to the Indy Fringe building on East St Clair Street.

The first show at the new location will take place on Tuesday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. We talked to host and producer Taylor Martin about the move, and what the audience can look forward to at Tuesday's show.