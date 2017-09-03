Noble winner Malala to speak Monday at DePauw University

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The youngest person to win the Noble Peace Prize is coming to DePauw University to deliver a public lecture.

Malala Yousafzai is scheduled to speak Monday night at the Neal Fieldhouse in Greencastle before having an onstage conversation with a DePauw professor of religious studies.

She’ll also answer audience questions during her appearance on the campus about 40 miles west of Indianapolis.

Yousafzai was 17 in 2014 when she became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize. She won that prize two years after being shot by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan for speaking out for girls’ rights to an education.

Yousafzai was initially treated in Pakistan but later flown to a hospital in Britain, where she now lives with her family.