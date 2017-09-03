Public meetings set on I-69 extension in central Indiana

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Three public meetings are planned for state officials to provide updates on the planned route for the final leg of Indiana’s Interstate 69 extension that’s been under construction since 2008.

The meetings are scheduled for Sept. 12 at Martinsville High School, followed by Sept. 13 at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis and Sept. 14 at Center Grove High School near Greenwood. The hour-long meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials will discuss details of the proposed route following the current Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.

The cost for buying land and building the 26-mile section is estimated at $1.5 billion. Funding and a construction timeline haven’t been set.

The extension currently runs from Evansville to Bloomington.