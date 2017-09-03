Summer temperatures and afternoon storms return for Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! This morning's cloud cover will break up around midday giving way to a lot of sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures are back to seasonal averages in the lower 80s today.

Strong southerly winds boost temperatures on Labor Day to near 90º!

Labor Day starts off sunny but turns stormy late afternoon as a cold front arrives.

Right now, storms look to move through central Indiana 7pm to 10pm.

A few strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening as the front passes.

Behind the front cooler air arrives returning the fall like feel. Isolated showers are possible through Thursday, followed by sunshine into next weekend.