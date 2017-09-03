× Teenage mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter to death in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A teenage mother in Columbus, Ohio is being accused of stabbing her 1-year-old daughter.

Police tell WBNS that the fatal stabbing took place in the 800 block of 22nd St. just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The mother, 17-year-old Lachelle Anderson, is facing a murder charge in connection with the incident.

The baby, identified as Lalanna Sharpe, reportedly suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Denise Alex-Bouzounis with the Columbus Divison of Police Public Information Unit issued the following statement to WBNS regarding the girl’s death: