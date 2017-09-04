× 19-year-old arrested after police say he fired shots in west side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 19-year-old was arrested Sunday after shots were fired in a west side neighborhood.

IMPD was dispatched to the scene in the 7400 block of Bentley Dr. just before 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they were flagged down by anonymous witnesses who described a suspect and gave the location where he attempted to hide the gun in a park.

Police later located the suspect and the gun in the park. The firearm was reportedly missing its serial numbers and approximately nine shell casings.

The suspect, identified as Devonte Adams, was arrested on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun and possessing of a weapon with altered/removed gun identification.

Police say Adams also had multiple outstanding warrants for carrying a handgun without a license amongst other charges associated with those warrants, such as robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.