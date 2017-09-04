2 arrested after police discover large marijuana grow operation in Elwood home

Photo Gallery
ELWOOD, Ind. – Two people are facing several charges after police say they discovered a large grow operation in an Elwood home Saturday evening.
A search warrant was executed after police say Officer Shoppell observed the odor of marijuana coming from the residence in the 1800 block of South A Street.
During the search, officers say they found around 184 marijuana plants. They also reportedly seized cocaine, steroids, paraphernalia, $1,948, and materials to cultivate and grow marijuana.
Police say it took approximately 8 hours for officers to process the scene and collect evidence.
Matthew A. Stockdale, 31, and Erika Cavaness, 32, were arrested as a result of the discovery.
Stockdale is being charged with the following:
- Possession of cocaine level 6 felony
- Possession of syringe level 6 felony
- Possession of a controlled substance A misdemeanor
- Possession of paraphernalia C misdemeanor
- Dealing marijuana A misdemeanor
- Possession of marijuana B misdemeanor
- Maintaining common nuisance level 6 felony
Cavaness is facing these charges:
- Possession of cocaine level 6 felony
- Possession of a controlled substance A misdemeanor
- Possession of paraphernalia C misdemeanor
- Dealing marijuana A misdemeanor
- Possession of marijuana B misdemeanor
- Maintaining common nuisance level 6 felony