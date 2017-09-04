× 80-year-old missing out of Sheridan safely located by authorities

UPDATE:

Indiana State Police say 80-year-old Anetta Stone has been safely located.

She has been located and is okay! Thank you to all who helped https://t.co/UrRzStarwT — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) September 4, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHERIDAN, Ind. – Indiana State Police are asking the public to help find a missing Sheridan woman.

Sgt. John Perrine says 80-year-old Anetta Stone was last seen near the intersection of State Road 38 and Oak Ridge Road.

“Please check your properties, she could be pretty far by now,” said Sgt. Perrine in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding Anetta’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheridan Police Department at (317) 758-2500.

No other details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.