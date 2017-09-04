Bloomington police looking into possible serial flasher after man chases women, exposes himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Police are investigating whether a man accused of chasing young women while exposing himself in Bloomington is the same suspect accused of flashing on the Monon Trail.

A BPD sergeant says 38-year-old Brandon Whitacre is out of jail just a day after they arrested him for public nudity.

Back in February, Indianapolis police arrested a 38-year-old Brandon Whitacre for public nudity and public indecency with prior convictions after flashing women on the Monon Trail.

After FOX59 called to point out the possible connection, Sgt. David Alley says they’re working to see if their suspect is the same Brandon Whitacre.

The ages of both men match up and this video shows the striking similarities in the mug shots.

Students say the possibility that a man could be doing this in different parts of Indiana is terrifying and they plan to be more cautious moving forward.

“I’m going to close the gate, so he can’t come in without our access key and definitely lock the doors and the back windows and stuff because you could so try to get in on that, if you sneak through,” said Apple Gray, who lives on the same block where the incident happened. “So yeah, I’m going to lock a lot of things!”

If the two arrested are the same man, Sgt. Alley says they would only be able to charge him with more than the public nudity misdemeanor, if he’s been convicted of it before.

Court documents show the Whitacre charged for the Monon flashing doesn’t even have a trial date yet.