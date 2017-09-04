WATCH LIVE: Colts address media as team prepares for first regular season game against Rams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Members of the Indianapolis Colts will address the media on Monday as the team prepares for their first regular season game of the year against the Los Angeles Rams.

General Manager Chris Ballard and Coach Chuck Pagano are expected to speak as questions linger about the status of quarterback Andrew luck, who was recently removed from the PUP list.

The Colts surprised everyone on Saturday when they traded 2015 first-round pick Phillip Dorsett to the New England Patriots for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

After reaching the NFL-mandated limit of 53, the team spent the rest of the weekend shuffling the roster. As it currently stands, there are 25 first-time Colts and 11 rookies.