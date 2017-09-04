Crews rescue pit bull from east side house fire that caused $50K in damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An east side house fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage Monday.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 3700 block of East New York Street shortly after 5:45 p.m.

The first crews arrived shortly after and witnesses heavy smoke showing. They then took an offensive attack and the fire was under control at 6:15 p.m.

Fire officials say a 2-year-old pit bull was rescued, brought outside and given oxygen by crews. Unfortunately three ferrets are unaccounted for.

Authorities say the occupants, who have lived at the home for 10 years, were in the backyard when they heard popping noises and saw smoke. They didn’t return the home.