EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old shot in apparent drive-by urges end to violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Gun violence has struck a family’s children for the second time. A twelve-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday on Indianapolis’s east side.

“I’m feeling a little bit better,” said that victim Joshua Gilbert, “I’m lucky it’s in my leg and not my upper body or it could have been worse.”

Josh’s dad, Steven Gilbert, was there when the shots rang out last night outside his sister’s home on east 37th Street.

“I had to run over there and tie his leg up, because it was bleeding so bad,” said Steven.

Despite being little kids everywhere, Josh was the only one hit with the bullet shooting straight through his shin.

“It’s just emotionally draining for all of us,” said Steven.

And what’s worse? This episode of gun violence is not the Gilberts’ first.

“My great-nephew Deshaun Swanson was killed in a drive by, and all I could see was that happening all over again to another innocent child,” said Josh’s aunt Theresa Gilbert.

Deshaun Swanson was just ten-years-old when he was shot and killed in a drive by shooting back in 2015. Despite massive public outcry and efforts by police, no arrest has ever been made. Josh’s family wonders how many more kids are going to get shot before people start to wise up, and put their guns down?

“People need to think, think before you do things,” said Theresa, “guns are not toys, bullets do not have eyes, they do not have names. Once you shoot that gun, that bullet has to land somewhere.”

Josh will likely need surgery in the coming weeks and he is going to see his doctor again in the next few weeks. If you’ve got any information, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.