Indiana State Police looking out for speeding and drunk driving on Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indiana State Police are urging drivers to be cautious as they drive home after the holiday weekend. According to law enforcement, Labor Day Weekend is a historically dangerous time on the roads due to more traffic.

State Trooper Rob McKeeman said officers will be spending 90 percent of their day out on the interstates with a focus on tracking down any drivers who are speeding or under the influence. Police carried out sobriety checkpoints throughout the weekend along with patrols.

"You don’t expect a drunk driver at 4 p.m. but today you might," McKeeman said. "And certainly at 10 p.m. I wouldn’t want to be the guy who hurts somebody’s child that they’ve crashed into because you decided ‘I’m ok to drive.’ It’s just not wise."

During the evening hours, traffic is expected to increase as people return home from their long weekend destinations. McKeeman said he's watching for drivers who are going well over the speed limit.

FOX59 cameras were rolling as several cars sped by the trooper's car. One man was going nearly 115 miles per hour. McKeeman pulled that driver over and cited him for reckless driving.

"Sometimes, we get a little selfish," McKeeman said. "In general, we all have some of it. But we’ve got to just consider everyone else that’s around us and in our car."

The National Safety Council estimates 421 people may be killed and more than 48,000 injured over Labor Day Weekend.

McKeeman is urging all drivers to be cautious Monday evening.

"The last thing you want to do is hurt your child, wife or husband," he said.