Investigators explore connection between people found in White River months apart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Brian Hamilton and Jenny Boltinghouse shared a friendship and addictions, said family and associates.

That didn’t stop Boltinghouse from allegedly burglarizing Hamilton’s storage unit last winter, but it may explain the bizarre coincidence of the friends’ deaths in the White River, several miles and months apart earlier this year.

Boltinghouse was found dead of gunshot wounds to the head in the White River off of South Harding Street Feb. 13. Hamilton’s body was discovered in the river near the Indianapolis Zoo June 28.

Both ran with the same circle of associates and lived high-risk lifestyles.

“He said that he was being followed and he said that people were after him,” said Sara Smith, Hamilton’s sister. “He did state that some the people that were involved with her murder thought that he knew something but he was in jail when all that happened so I know he wasn’t involved in all that.”

Hamilton was in the jail at the time of Boltinghouse’s murder and was not a suspect in her death, but after his release, he relocated to Washington, Indiana before returning to a house on Birch Avenue with his young son.

Friends at the house told FOX59 that Hamilton intended to stay at the home only a few days, but left in the middle of the night to solve a cell problem, as his sister confirmed.

“He told me that his phone was dying and that he had his charger there at that house but that he couldn’t find his charger,” said Smith.

IMPD Homicide Detective Dave Miller agreed that Hamilton left the house near the banks of the White River south of Oliver Street early on the morning of June 24, but it wasn’t to buy a cell phone charger.

Miller expects toxicology tests to confirm that Hamilton’s death was accidental.

Hamilton’s associates refuse to speak on the record due to the same safety concerns their friend expressed, leading them to believe their lives might also be in danger.