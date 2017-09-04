Hoosiers Helping Houston: Media outlets team up with city leaders to help with Harvey relief efforts

Kensington Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third child

Posted 5:50 AM, September 4, 2017, by , Updated at 05:51AM, September 4, 2017

Prince William and Princess Kate shelter from the rain beneath umbrellas as they attend an event at the memorial gardens in Kensington Palace, west London on August 30, 2017. (Photo credit Kirsty Wigglesworth/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON — Kensington Palace said Monday that Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.

As with her other two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and was forced to cancel her engagements Monday.

“The queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.

Kate is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.