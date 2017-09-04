LIVE BLOG: Severe weather expected in central Indiana on Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Severe thunderstorms are expected to make their way through much of central Indiana Monday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties, including Marion, until 11 p.m. as a result.

Damaging straight-line winds will likely be the main severe weather threat, but hail and frequent lightning are possible as well.

Up to a half-inch of much-needed rain will likely fall in some areas.

