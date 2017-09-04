Video shows Peyton Manning joining Dierks Bentley on stage in Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Most are accustomed to seeing Peyton Manning on the football field, but not many are used to seeing him in concert.

That was until Saturday, when the former Colts and Broncos quarterback joined his friend Dierks Bentley on stage at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre outside Denver.

During a performance of “Drunk on a Plane,” Manning popped out of an aircraft and sang with the country music star.

Mickey Steinke had a third row seat to the show and captured the moment on video:

Fans were thrilled to see the “Sheriff” and Bentley on stage together. The two seem to have grown close. The singer posted a photo from a fishing trip in August where he joked about whether he should tell Manning about the “mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind.”