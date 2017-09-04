Hoosiers Helping Houston: Media outlets team up with city leaders to help with Harvey relief efforts

Survivor shares story ahead of breast cancer walk

Posted 8:49 AM, September 4, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Now's your chance to become a superhero while paying it forward. You can register now for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. Participants who raise $25 or more by this Saturday get their own "Hope Hero" pink cape. A breast cancer survivor sat down with Angela to talk about the walk.