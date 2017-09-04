University of Iowa ‘wave’ during football game may be coolest new tradition

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Hawkeye fans attending the University of Iowa’s season opener on Saturday started what may be the coolest new tradition in college football.

The University of Iowa Children’s Hospital is located across the street from Kinnick Stadium and overlooks the field where the Hawkeyes football team plays, CBS Sports reports.

At the end of the first quarter during Iowa’s 24-2 win over Wyoming, the crowd looked toward the children’s hospital and waved in unison, Hawk Central reports.

At the top floor of the new hospital is what’s called the Press Box Café, with floor to ceiling windows and a perfect view of the game. According to Hawk Central, fans plan to turn it into a weekly tradition.