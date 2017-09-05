FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Ft. Wayne police are still investigating what lead to a woman being assaulted and battered at a Speedway gas station along the 1200 block of Coliseum Blvd early Tuesday morning.

According to police officials, a male attacked the woman causing serious bodily injury to her in the incident which occured just after midnight Tuesday.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

No suspect has been arrested nor detained yet pending the ongoing investigation.