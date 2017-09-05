Hoosiers Helping Houston: Media outlets team up with city leaders to help with Harvey relief efforts

Buffalo Chicken Macaroni & Cheese is an easy, delicious back-to-school meal

Photo credit: Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese
Yield: Makes about 8, 1-cup servings
Ingredients

  • 1 pound chicken
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 3/4 cup buffalo sauce
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 pound macaroni pasta, uncooked
  • 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
  • 1 cup milk
  • 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese
  • Green onions and blue cheese for garnish, if desired

Directions

  1. Add chicken, chicken broth, buffalo sauce, garlic powder, paprika, pepper, and salt to slow cooker. Stir until combined and cook on high for 2 to 3 hours. (Could be more or less time depending on your slow cooker. My chicken was done right at 2 hours)
  2. Remove cooked chicken from slow cooker, shred, and return to slow cooker.
  3. Add pasta, cheddar cheese, evaporated milk, milk, and cream cheese to slow cooker.
  4. Mix and cook on high for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until pasta is cooked
  5. Garnish with blue cheese crumbles and green onions if desired and serve