Chilly nights and fall-like days ahead for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Tuesday afternoon! It's been a much more refreshing day with temperatures in the 70s and dry air. A cold front moved in Monday night and has led to a fantastic weather day today. Winds have been a bit breezy with gusts to 25 mph. The winds will settle down after sunset.

Tonight expect lows in the upper 40s. It will be cold enough for a coat! The last time Indy saw temps in the 40s was back on May 22. Wednesday will start dry with a chance of showers returning to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the upper 60s. The forecast high is 68 degrees and the record low maximum for the date is 66 degrees from 1962.

Thursday will be a nice day with a slight rain chance in the afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

A warm up will come into the weekend with temperatures in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. We're tracking a powerful hurricane Irma too which may impact Indiana weather by the middle part of next week. --Danielle Dozier