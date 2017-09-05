Dogs rescued from shelters hit by Hurricane Harvey arrive in Indianapolis for adoption

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nearly a dozen dogs in Houston when Hurricane Harvey hit will soon be up for adoption in Indianapolis.

The Humane Society of Indianapolis is helping shelters in Texas by housing 11 dogs that were already in shelters to make room for the dogs displaced by the storm. The dogs were flown from Texas to Chicago yesterday, and IndyHumane society staff picked them up and drove them to Indianapolis.

IndyHumane says they will all be up for adoption once they’ve all been checked out. Get more info on how to help dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey here.