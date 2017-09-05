Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Cicero man

CICERO, Ind. – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Cicero man.

Family of David W. Lawson says he was last seen around 6 p.m. on Monday near Mill Creek Rd. and 236th St.

The sheriff’s office says Lawson is not believed to be in danger, but it is unusual for him to be out of contact with family for an extended period and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Deputies say Lawson was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans and he may be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado truck. He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 213 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282.