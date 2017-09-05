Our weather takes a cool turn; Sting of stunning days coming as IRMA churns toward Florida

BIG COOL OFF UNDERAWAY

What a change! Hope you enjoyed the warm Labor Day temperatures, the temperatures have taken a real dive again behind last night’s cold front. Some locations are over 20-degrees cooler than the same time Monday.

Much like the start of the month – a October-like feel returns Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures may fail to reach the 70-degree mark and it is looking like it will be the coolest September 6th in 55 years. The record coolest high for the day is 66-degrees set in 1962. our forecast of 66 would tie and is more typical of a October 10th.