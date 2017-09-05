Police: Laptops, iPads, cameras stolen during May burglary at Franklin Township Middle School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a person who stole electronics from a local middle school.

According to IMPD, the male entered Franklin Township Middle School around 5 a.m. on May 29, 2017. He stole several items, including laptops, iPads, cameras and tablets.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.