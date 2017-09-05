Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bloomington man.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, 77-year-old Frank Binford was last seen around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in Bloomington. He may be in danger, police said, and could be potentially disoriented or in need of medical assistance.

Binford is 5’7”, 235 pounds with black/gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a tan 2003 Lexus S43 with Indiana Plate WNJ186.

Anyone with information should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2781 or 911.