Suspects seen on security footage trying to smash their way into Indy grocery store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Twice in recent months, thieves have tried to break into a grocery store on Indy’s east side.

Managers of the business at 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road released video of the crimes in the hopes that the public can help catch the crooks.

Surveillance video shows the suspects slamming into a large loading door with an SUV, trying to break inside.

Video taken minutes earlier shows the pair of suspects walking behind the business in the middle of the night. The store manager believes the men were making sure no one was inside the store.

Twenty minutes later, the pair returned in the SUV. One suspect got out before his partner in crime put the car into reverse and backed into the loading door. An alarm went off and the driver sped away as the other suspect walked back through the alley.

The pair didn’t get into the business, but this weekend isn’t the first time thieves targeted the small grocery store.

During a previous break-in, thieves took a sledgehammer and broke through a cinder block wall.

Once inside, video shows one thief dressed all in black take the sledge hammer and break the glass into the store's office. The burglar then climbed inside and forty seconds later emerged with a large box of cigarettes and some cash.

The suspect took the box, tossed it over the wall and both men made a quick getaway.

Repairing the wall and now the garage door has cost the business thousands of dollars. Managers say they’re tired of falling victim and although the suspects' faces can’t be seen, they hope someone knows something about the men and turns them in.

Police don’t know for sure if the two crimes are connected, but anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.