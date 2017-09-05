Taste of fall returns next few days; Irma still in play for Florida this weekend!

A cold front is through the area and drier air is now beginning to settle in across the state. Dew points will slowly drop through the day and winds will increase from the northwest, ushering in a taste of autumn. Partly sunny skies and breezy conditions should make for a great afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. This pattern will hold the next few days with even cooler air in for tomorrow and Thursday. A few showers could be in the mix tomorrow afternoon too, along with a few thunderstorms, as highs hover in the middle 60s!

Hurricane Irma is now a category four with winds this morning at 150 mph. Not a threat to United State YET, but it could very well be by the end of this weekend! Needless to say, Florida is on high alert and any state along the east coast should be paying attention too! Models target Florida by Saturday and into Sunday, alarming no doubt!