Try Buffalo Chicken Macaroni & Cheese for an easy back-to-school meal

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese
Yield: Makes about 8, 1-cup servings
Ingredients
- 1 pound chicken
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 3/4 cup buffalo sauce
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 pound macaroni pasta, uncooked
- 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
- 1 cup milk
- 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese
- Green onions and blue cheese for garnish, if desired
Directions
- Add chicken, chicken broth, buffalo sauce, garlic powder, paprika, pepper, and salt to slow cooker. Stir until combined and cook on high for 2 to 3 hours. (Could be more or less time depending on your slow cooker. My chicken was done right at 2 hours)
- Remove cooked chicken from slow cooker, shred, and return to slow cooker.
- Add pasta, cheddar cheese, evaporated milk, milk, and cream cheese to slow cooker.
- Mix and cook on high for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until pasta is cooked
- Garnish with blue cheese crumbles and green onions if desired and serve