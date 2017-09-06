Chilly start with showers returning this afternoon! Irma still on a western track…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures are chilly to begin our Wednesday morning! Expect a crisp, bright start, as dry conditions hold for the morning with a jacket needed! Clouds will begin to develop late morning and thicken through the afternoon. This will result in spotty shower development through the day and early evening hours. This wave will drop south of Indianapolis tonight, while even colder air settles in for the overnight under clear skies!

Autumn-like conditions will remain for Indiana through this weekend with an enormous amount of sunshine beginning Friday! 80s are to return early next week, so, in other words, another GREAT weekend ahead!!!

Hurricane Irma remains well organized and powerful with movement northwest towards the US mainland! Although still several days out models remain consistent with impact to Florida by Sunday morning. How great of an impact remains the largest question unanswered! Regardless, some Floridians will begin evacuating today from the Keys to Miami-Dade County. Unlike Harvey, this will move quickly, so the incredible rainfalls over Houston WILL NOT be expected, but winds could be just as fierce. More to come in the days ahead!!!