Conner Prairie prepares to unveil new corn maze

FISHERS, Ind.—Conner Prairie is preparing to unveil its newest fall attraction—a corn maze!

With continued popularity of Conner Prairie’s “Headless Horseman” program, organizers wanted to expand activities for guests and patrons who made the trip to the Fishers location.

“We looked around and did some research and thought, why not start a corn maze?” said Chris Petrelli, Director of Programs & Education at Conner Prairie, “we have the property, we were growing corn in our backyard overlooking the prairie, and it seemed like a natural fit.”

The seven-acre corn maze has been in the works for the past two years and opens for the season on September 23rd.

From above, the maze looks like Conner Prairie’s signature Headless Horseman logo, with “Conner Prairie” spelled out at the top and a large jack-o-lantern in the middle.

Executives worked with a Missouri-based company to come up with the maze design, and then used the latest in GPS farming technology to carve the paths.

There are two routes; a shorter maze which takes an estimated 30 minutes to complete, and a longer maze which could take maze-goers over an hour to wind through. If guests get lost, Petrelli said Conner Prairie staffers will be wandering the maze to offer assistance.



“People know Conner Prairie as a great place to come and learn about history, learn about science and learn about nature, but it’s also just a great place to enjoy the outdoors with your family. And what better way to come and experience the outdoors with your family than getting lost with them in a corn maze,” Petrelli added.

General admission must be purchased to access the corn maze; the activity fee is $5 per person, or $4 per member, while children under two are free. The corn maze is open Tuesday through Sunday, September 23-October 29, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and is available during Headless Horseman.